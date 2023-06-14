‘We danced, laughed, and cried’: Naomi Watts remembers late Treat Williams as ‘one of a kind’

Several celebrities have paid tribute to actor Treat Williams, who tragically died following a motorcycle accident. The 71-year-old’s death was confirmed to the news outlet PEOPLE by his agent Barry McPherson. Among those who paid tributes to the actor is Naomi Watts, who penned an emotional note for him on Instagram. “I'm so heartbroken by the news of Treat. He was a true gentleman who always spoke so lovingly of his family,” Naomi wrote.

Among those who paid tributes to the Treat Williams is Naomi Watts, who penned an emotional note for him on Instagram (naomiwatts/Instagram and REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/File Photo)

“I had the great privilege of sharing many scenes with him recently shooting Feud. His work is extraordinary. Not only did I get to discover what a remarkable professional he was, but I made a friend, and saw what a devoted husband, and father he was. Treat was one of a kind, truly enchanted with life. He was curious about everything and everything had meaning to him, except small talk. He had a gift for telling incredible stories and carried immense gratitude for everything life served him,” she continued.

Naomi added, “Treat, I didn’t know you nearly long enough, but it was enough for me to realize that the world has lost someone special. Thank you for being the best scene partner. I absolutely cherished our time playing together. We made so many great friends with everyone on Feud. We danced, laughed, and cried, and I will always hold dear the story of our Bill and Babe.”

Meanwhile, after Treat’s death, his agent Barry confirmed the news, saying, “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s," Barry added. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Shaftsbury Barracks commander Lieutenant Steven Coote confirmed that Treat’s death is still “an active investigation.” “We are less than 24 hours into the investigation so we are still working through a lot of things with our partners,” he said, according to PEOPLE.

