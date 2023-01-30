Aarya 3 teaser: Sushmita Sen smokes a cigar, has her guns ready; daughter Renee Sen says 'you are unreal'

Sushmita Sen is back and how! The actor has shared the first teaser of her upcoming web series, Aarya season 3. She is seen smoking a cigar in style with a pistol kept on the table in front of it. She is not just seen lighting a cigar but also loading her pistol in the teaser. Also read: Sushmita Sen gifts herself Mercedes car worth ₹1.92 crore, poses with her 'beast'. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the teaser video on Instagram, Sushmita wrote, "She is back, and she means business #HotstarSpecials #Aarya3 , Now shooting." She is seen in a black full-sleeves top and big sunglasses as she smokes a cigar.

Fans of the series shared their excitement for the upcoming season in the comments section. Her daughter Renee Sen commented on the video, "You are unreal." A fan wrote, “I'm too excited for the new season.” Another said, “Killer”. One more said, “wow super”. A comment also read: “Damn!!! (fire emojis) eagerly waiting.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sushmita made her OTT debut with Aarya in June 2020, which also marked her comeback on-screen after long. In the series, the actor plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. Sikandar Kher also has a pivotal role in the series.

Speaking about her role in Season 3, Sushmita had said, "It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney Hotstar team, can't wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first two seasons of the show got positive responses from critics and viewers alike. The first season was even nominated for the Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari and Vinod Rawat among others.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON