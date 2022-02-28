Aarya actor Ankur Bhatia on struggles of an outsider: We can’t be choosy

Actor Ankur Bhatia has been in the acting business for almost a decade, but he has not had it easy. In fact, the actor got widespread recognition only after starring in web series, Aarya.

“It is a vicious circle,” Bhatia tells us, and elaborates, “I have been in the industry for a while now but it was only but post Aarya that people took note of my acting as a whole. It will now be expected from me to take it forward. That can only happen if I make different choices. I am from outside and I was not in the position to be choosy.”

He adds that in his career, he was taking up any opportunity that was coming his way. “As an actor I was struggling to make a mark and was taking whatever was being offered to me. I would do the job and pray that it works out. I didn’t have choice back then,” he shares.

However, despite a tough journey, Bhatia does not regret the choices that led him to Aarya.

“I was assisting Apoorva Lakhia for Zanjeer and there was a role for which the concerned actor had date issues, so I was given that. From there I got Sarbjit and then Haseena Parker, both big biopics. In the latter, I was the leading guy opposite Shraddha Kapoor but the film didn’t do well. After that I did try to be choosy and I wasn’t seen for almost a year because of that. That hampers your growth as an actor. So when Aarya came to me, it didn’t matter to me if it was not a film, I took it up nonetheless,” he explains.

And that has been a good decision for the actor. “After Aarya, people are taking chances with me,” ends Bhatia who recently celebrated his birthday on the sets of his upcoming project Bloody Daddy.