Abhishek Bachchan says Breathe Into the Shadows doesn't stigmatise mental health: 4-5 doctors worked on script

Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s hit series Breathe: Into the Shadows returned with a second season on Amazon Prime Video. Talking about it, the actor, in a new interview, addressed criticism on the show for allegedly stigmatising mental health. Abhishek dismissed the claims and revealed how four-five doctors were involved with the show to ensure a sensitive approach. Also read: Breathe Into the Shadows season 2 review

In Breathe: into the Shadows season 2, Abhishek returned as Dr Avinash Sabharwal who is suffering from dissociative identity disorder and kills people. Directed by Mayank Sharma, the crime thriller also stars Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher. Responding to those who weren’t happy with the representation of mental health in the show, Abhishek said he is puzzled about the claims.

Calling it unfair, Abhishek told Indian Express, “I completely disagree. People who have said that have no idea what they are talking about. There were four-five doctors that worked on the script, Mayank’s brother-in-law is a psychiatrist who works particularly in this disorder. That is of paramount importance to us, to be sensitive to mental health, especially to people with similar disorders.”

“This is just the part of the story and the character. It wasn’t a show to sensitize people about this and it never was the prime focus. It is extremely unfair. If we have to nitpick, I can find a problem with anything. You have to understand what the intention of the show is,” he added. Abhishek added that people who find it problematic are ‘wrong’ and ‘sensationalists’ who just want to say anything.

Meanwhile, the Hindustan Times review of the show read, “The actors do well with what they are given. Amit Sadh is underrated to say the least, and he is ever-dependent as Kabir Sawant. Abhishek Bachchan does well to portray the vulnerability and guilt of Avinash but is found lacking while trying to bring out the menace and rage of J. A good element of this season is Avinash’s inner turmoil as he wonders if he is turning more into J and less of himself. Abhishek nailed that dilemma quite well. Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher have been given too little to work with, which is a shame as they had both been quite good in the previous season. Naveen Kasturia leaves a mark though.”

