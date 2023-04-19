Sreejita De: For Indian wedding, I have Sabyasachi trousseau on mind

Bride-to-be actor Sreejita De is busy planning her Indo-German wedding with her beau Michael Blohm Pape.

Sreejita De

“My idea was always to have an intimate, close-knit wedding. The wedding at Hamburg will be held on July 1 whereas in October end, we will organise the rituals in India, and of course, with a long list of ceremonies,” she says.

“My sasural people are way too excited for the Indian wedding function as they want to be part of all the rituals including haldi, mehndi. I am tired of explaining the purpose of all the ceremonies,” says De with a chuckle.

“Being a Bengali, I had a Kolkata wedding on mind, but not all my friends and relatives could travel that far so we zeroed in on Goa.”

Talking about her bridal trousseau, De says, “Like almost everybody else in the industry, I have Sabyasachi (Mukherjee) trousseau on my mind. Also, we have that Bong connection which is also the reason to opt for him as a designer. As far as the German version of the wedding is concerned, I had already finalised my wedding gown when I was there. My would-be mother-in-law helped me find the perfect one for me.”

On the work front, the Naxalbari and Untouchables actor has been readily exploring projects from across mediums. “I will never restrict myself as I am a character centric artiste. My past projects well support that aspect. So, whichever medium would provide me with that satisfaction, my audience will find me there. As of now I am looking for something different yet again. Taking up such a role in Naxalbari that was totally out of the box, made me creatively content. That character was well received and thus motivated me to continue with my search for something unique.”

De was also a part of Bigg Boss 16. Talking about her stint she says, “There is no script, and you are left to live with people you might know a bit or don’t know at all. But it was fun, I enjoyed it because I always find my tribe. And I don’t carry the baggage of negativity. If I get to work with people with whom I don’t gel at some point, I will still manage without slightest of apprehension.”

