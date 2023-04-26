Shernavaz Jijina: Been on a learning spree all these years

Actor-model Shernavaz Jijina asserts that just one right project in your career can bring the focus back on you.

Shernavaz Jijina

“This is how it is; you never know what can work for you and whether it makes or breaks you. When we were shooting for Mirzapur 1 (2018), I had just joined the industry. None of us knew that the series would go on to become that big a hit and would turn out to be one of the cult OTT shows. It was a small role then became bigger and better with season 2 and now 3. Today, makers recognise me well and I don’t have to look around for work,” says the Bang Baaja Baraat actor.

On working with bigger names initially in her career, Jijina adds, “None could have planned it better than destiny. I got to share screen with actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and many more. It was like I was in some acting school learning from the best. And it didn’t end there. Soon, I got this feature film Ranchod with none other than Naseeruddin (Shah) Sir! So, I have been on a learning spree all these years.”

Jijina wants to stay focussed on films and OTT for now. “Things are looking up for me and I am happy being in the OTT industry. Good content is being made and I have two web series starting in June-July this year followed by an untitled film. Then Mirzapur3 is in post-production, and like all, I am also eagerly waiting for it to hit the screens as it will surely be a like a roller-coaster ride for all. The way my character has shaped, all thanks to my makers, it will surprise the audience.”