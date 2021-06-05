Actor-politician Seeman demands legal action against The Family Man 2, asks TN govt to ban the show

Actor-politician Seeman on Saturday took to Twitter demanding legal action against the second season of The Family Man, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. In his statement, he has requested the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and ban the show which is against the Tamils.

Seeman had sought a ban on the show when its trailer was released on May 21 for slandering Tamils. In the past, Seeman had sought a ban on the release of John Abraham’s Madras Café in Tamil Nadu for similar reasons.

On Saturday, he released a statement explaining why he wants legal action to be taken on the show.

He wrote in Tamil in his tweet. The translation reads, "We will take legal and democratic action to ban the anti-Tamil internet series The Family Man 2 and stop it!”

His statement added that the show portrayed Sri Lankan Tamils in poor light.

The Raj & DK show features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead while the second season also stars Samantha Akkineni as a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel. The show premiered on June 4 on Amazon Prime.

Since the release of the show, several netizens took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the show. Family Man 2 against Tamils hashtag began trending on Twitter.