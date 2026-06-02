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Adarsh Gourav says working with Peter Dinklage in Alien Earth 'pushes you creatively', opens up on returning for S2

Adarsh Gourav plays a man-machine hybrid in Alien: Earth, the series based on Ridley Scott's Alien films. Season 2 also stars Peter Dinklage.

Jun 02, 2026 11:41 am IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Actor Adarsh Gourav earned acclaim for his role as Slightly in Ridley Scott’s Alien Earth. The actor will now reprise his role in the upcoming second season of the sci-fi show, and he is soon to fly off for filming. The second season is more star-studded with Peter Dinklage joining the main cast, and Adarsh only has words of praise for the Emmy-winning actor.

Adarsh Gourav opens up on returning to Alien: Earth

Adarsh Gourav will work alongside Peter Dinklage in Alien Earth season 2.

Created by Noah Hawley and executive produced by legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott, Alien: Earth is a spinoff of Scott’s iconic Alien films. The first season saw Adarsh play Slightly, aka Aarush, a ‘hybrid’ of man and machine. “Coming back for Season 2 of Alien: Earth feels incredibly special. Slightly is a character who has stayed with me long after filming ended because of his emotional complexity and unpredictability. Getting the opportunity to explore him further in a world created by Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is both exciting and deeply fulfilling as an actor,” the actor shares in a statement.

On working with Peter Dinklage and Timothy Olyphant

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, and Babou Ceesay, with Timothy Olyphant appearing in a pivotal role. Season 2 sees the entry of Game of Thrones fame Peter Dinklage into the show as the Alien universe expands. “What makes this experience truly remarkable is being part of such an iconic universe alongside an extraordinary cast. Working with actors like Peter Dinklage, Timothy Olyphant, and the entire ensemble pushes you creatively every single day,” says Adarsh, while talking about his illustrious colleagues.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

ridley scott adarsh gourav peter dinklage
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Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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