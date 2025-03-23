Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Adolescence creator Stephen Graham surprised by how the show has struck 'a nerve' in India

PTI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 23, 2025 05:49 PM IST

Adolescence has received rave reviews and overwhelming positive word of mouth ever since it released in Netflix earlier this month.

Adolescence creator and actor Stephen Graham says the rave response to the hit Netflix series across countries, including India, is "unbelievable" as they didn't think the British crime drama would produce such a ripple effect. (Also read: Adolescence review: Netflix show about a teen accused of murder is unflinching, gripping and a total must-watch)

share
A still from Netflix's Adolescence
A still from Netflix's Adolescence

About Adolescence

"Adolescence", which premiered on the streamer on March 13, has garnered glowing reviews online from Indian audiences, comprising film personalities like Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra, Shekhar Kapur, and Alia Bhatt.

The show, with each of its four episodes shot in a single take, centres around a 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) who is arrested for the murder of a classmate.

Graham, who stars as Jamie's father and also serves as a writer on the Netflix series, said he was surprised when he found out about the show's popularity especially in India.

‘It’s really striking a nerve’

"I got a text from a mate of mine, telling me how big 'Adolescence' is in India. And my first response was, ‘Hold on… did you say India?! Did I hear you correctly?’ Apparently, it’s really striking a nerve there," he told Rolling Stone in an interview.

"But it just seems to have struck a nerve in a lot of places! The thing you have to understand, when we set out to do this… it was very colloquial. But it’s like we dropped a stone into this pond, and the ripple effect it’s produced has been unbelievable,” he added.

Directed by Philip Barantini, "Adolescence" also stars Ashley Walters, Christine Tremarco, Erin Doherty and Faye Marsay. It is one of the most-watched shows worldwide on the streamer.

The aim with the series, Graham said, was to make "one of those social dramas for right now".

"We have a real crisis going on with young men today, and we’ve got to start talking about it right now. It affects all of us. I just wanted to start a conversation about this, a real conversation. I didn’t know if people would be ready to talk about it. But I think they are. And hopefully, this is just the beginning of the conversation,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

copy
Share Via
Share this article
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On