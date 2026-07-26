Agent Kim Reactivated ending explained: Did So Ji Sub's Kim Do Hyeon survive, Agent 66 twist and will season 2 happen?

Korean drama Agent Kim Reactivated, starring So Ji Sub in the lead role, concluded its 10-episode run on July 25, 2026. The SBS K-drama, which was simultaneously airing on Netflix globally, emerged as one of South Korea's biggest television hits of the year, winning audiences over with its blend of fast-paced spy action and a heartfelt father-daughter story.

Agent Kim Reactivated finale explained: So Ji Sub's ending, Agent 66 twist and season 2.

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Marking Ji Sub’s return to television after several years, within the first four episodes, the show had broken several records in real time, which made everyone pause and look at this show. Here's a closer look at how the ending unfolded, what the final twist could mean, and whether a second season might be in the cards. [Spoilers Ahead].

What happened in Agent Kim Reactivated?

The show follows the story of a man named Kim Do Hyeon (So Ji Sub) who appears to be nothing more than a quiet bank manager and a devoted single father raising his teenage daughter, Kim Min Ji (Seo Su Min). After leaving behind a dangerous past, he is determined to give his daughter the peaceful life his late wife wanted for them. Unknown to almost everyone around him, Do Hyeon was once the legendary black-ops operative known as Agent 66. He buried that identity years ago, but everything changes when Min Ji is kidnapped by a criminal group connected to powerful businessman Ju Gang Chan (Joo Sang Wook).

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{{^usCountry}} With his daughter in danger, Do Hyeon has no choice but to return to the life he abandoned. He reunites with his former teammates and fellow fathers, Seong Han Su (Choi Dae Hoon) and Park Jin Cheol (Yoon Kyung Ho). Together, the trio launches a mission to rescue their children while taking down Gang Chan's criminal empire. Their fight eventually draws the attention of intelligence agencies and even North Korean operatives who still have unfinished business with Agent 66. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With his daughter in danger, Do Hyeon has no choice but to return to the life he abandoned. He reunites with his former teammates and fellow fathers, Seong Han Su (Choi Dae Hoon) and Park Jin Cheol (Yoon Kyung Ho). Together, the trio launches a mission to rescue their children while taking down Gang Chan's criminal empire. Their fight eventually draws the attention of intelligence agencies and even North Korean operatives who still have unfinished business with Agent 66. {{/usCountry}}

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How does the final battle end?

The last episode raised the stakes when Ju Gang Chan kidnapped the children of Han Su and Jin Cheol. He forced the two former agents into what seems like an impossible decision—kill their closest friend, Do Hyeon, or never see their children again.

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Han Su and Jin Cheol appear to turn against Kim, beating him mercilessly inside a prison cell. In reality, the entire fight is part of a carefully planned trick. Their attacks weaken the structure around them, and when Gang Chan confidently steps closer, Jin Cheol lands a powerful kick that destroys the cage and traps the villain instead.

The three fathers finally overpower Gang Chan and leave him hanging from the rooftop of his own company, symbolising the complete collapse of his empire. Soon after, Ju Hak Constructions is dismantled, and Gang Chan meets his end in broad daylight at the hands of Golden Teeth, someone he had betrayed in the past.

Did Agent 66 really die?

The biggest twist comes after the villains have been defeated. To protect national security and ensure nobody continues hunting Agent 66, the authorities decide that Kim Do Hyeon must officially disappear. His death is staged, and news reports claim that a man in his 40s has been shot and killed. The false report convinces both the public and North Korean officials that Agent 66 is gone for good. For Min Ji, the news is heartbreaking. Believing her father is dead, she visits his memorial in one of the drama's most emotional scenes. Thankfully, that is not the end of their story.

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Kim Do Hyeon survives the operation and is given a completely new identity. Min Ji also starts over with a new name, Ji Min. The father and daughter secretly reunite, promising to leave behind the violence that defined their past and begin a peaceful new life together.

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What happened to the remaining storylines?

The finale also ties up several other important plot points. Kim Do Hyeon keeps the promise he made to the new Agent 66 by handing over North Korean traitor Ri Eung Ryeong, who had manipulated him. After finally learning the truth, the new Agent 66 chooses not to seek revenge against Kim. Instead, he lets him leave peacefully and wishes both Kim and his daughter happiness in their new life.

The ending also gives viewers one final heartwarming moment. Han-su and Jin-cheol join Kim and his daughter at their new home, helping them settle into their fresh start. After everything they have endured together, the three fathers share a simple meal, bringing the series to a warm and hopeful close.

Will Agent Kim Reactivated season 2 happen?

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The finale itself quietly lays the foundation for what's next. After the fall of Ju Hak Construction, Kim Do Hyeon is sent to the underground organisation Baekho (White Tiger) Manpower, where he meets its unusual leader, Lee Do Gyu. This moment is especially significant because it mirrors the opening chapters of the original Manager Kim webtoon. By ending the first season at this point, the drama positions itself to adapt the popular Baekho Manpower storyline in a future season, where Kim could once again find himself taking on dangerous missions alongside his trusted allies.

As of now, season 2 has not been officially announced, but the chances of the drama returning look promising. The series became the highest-rated Korean drama of 2026, reportedly reaching a peak nationwide rating of 23.1%, making it a major success for SBS. With numbers like these, another season would make strong business sense.

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The production company and SBS have also confirmed that they are in talks regarding another season. “Thanks to the great love and support, Agent Kim Reactivated is positively in talks for the production of Season 2. However, Season 1 has just concluded, so please be understanding that the detailed schedule has yet to be decided. We will share quickly once it is confirmed," the statement read via the production house to the South Korean press.