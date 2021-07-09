Aksha Pardasany all set to shoot in Lucknow, again!

OTT series Jamtara and Kathmandu Connection actor Aksha Pardasany says acting is the only thing she always wanted to do.

“I never had a plan B. I didn’t have a film background, but I had to make it work even if I failed several times. Now, after achieving little success I am extremely restless to do more,” she says.

Aksha has shot KC in Lucknow last year and will be back in the city this month to shoot for the second season of Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega.

She started doing commercials at the age of five. “By the time I completed Class 10, I had already shot 150-plus ads and that’s when a South film director spotted me. So, I did multiple projects there and simultaneously wrapped up my studies by correspondence. Then, I did two Hindi films — Love U Family that went unnoticed while other never released.”

Aksha Pardasany at Bada Imambara during her last visit to Lucknow for the shoot of Kathmandu Connection (Instagram)

Initially she was very sceptical about OTT. “I was exploring things that I couldn’t attempt in commercial space. But I was not keen on web as casting agencies clearly mentioned ‘you need to do bold scenes and project will have nudity’. However, over a period of time, OTT picked up on great content. When Jamtara came my way, I just dived into it. I had a smooth transition. It took time but der aaye durust aaye. I just made the best of the opportunities that were offered.”

In winters she has shot for digital film Shubh Nikah in Uttarakhand and is currently completing the film The Safe House with South star Dhruva Karunakar at Kanha National Park, MP.

Talking about her first visit to Lucknow, she says, “I always wanted to come here as my father has shared a lot about the city. Last year I got this opportunity. Lucknow has a lovely blend of old-world charm and modern infrastructure. I explored a lot of vegetarian food and what I loved most is the warmth I got from the locals.”

Pandemic does scare her but still she has got back to work. “Dar to lagta hai but that’s where good production house comes into play. I am vaccinated, taking precautions, got tested and am shooting in a bubble. I don’t think work will stop now… we need to risk and work for ourselves as well as for the industry people to thrive.”