All about Declassified Operation Sindoor, new show that had Pakistani Army scampering to issue statement at 2 AM

It is not often that documentary series generate so much buzz that senior members of another country’s armed forces are forced to respond, and that too, in the dead of the night. But Declassified: Operation Sindoor, a new limited series documentary on the Discovery Channel, managed to do so this past week. Days after its release, a Pakistani general took to social media to discredit it at 2 AM.

What is Declassified: Operation Sindoor about?

NSA Ajit Doval in a still from the docu series.

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Declassified: Operation Sindoor is a two-part documentary series that premiered on the Discovery Channel on August 15 on the occasion of India’s Independence Day. The series looks at what went into the planning and execution of the Indian Armed Forces’ famous Operation Sindoor, missile strikes on terrorism-related infrastructure facilities of Pakistan-based militant groups in May 2025. It comprises of two 45- minute episodes: The Greenlight and Attack and Counterstrike. The series’ synopsis reads: “Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, India's military leadership deliberates and plans Operation Sindoor, an 88-hour military operation launched on May 7, featuring accounts from operatives and experts.”

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{{^usCountry}} It includes accounts from the Indian armed forces' top brass, including Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It includes accounts from the Indian armed forces' top brass, including Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others. {{/usCountry}}

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The series' logline describes it as a “hard-hitting account of exactly what transpired in the 88-hour war from first-hand accounts from the people in India's war rooms and at the frontlines of this battle between these two nuclear-powered countries”.

Pak Army’s frenetic response

A few days after the documentary was released, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces, took to X (Twitter), describing it as a ‘comedy and tragedy’. In a post shared at 2 AM on Tuesday, Sharif wrote, “Selectively edited interviews, emotional narration and cinematic Bollywood style reconstruction have been used to alter established facts and rewrite the operational outcome. Tellingly, the documentary’s account contains fundamental contradictions, exposing a belated attempt to manufacture a domestically palatable version of events,” he added.

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The Pakistani general alleged that the documentary, and subsequently India’s version of 100% success in Operation Sindoor, is a fallacy. “India has not declassified the truth. It has cobbled together a propaganda video to project a military blunder as a successful endeavour,” he further claimed.

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Pakistan has long countered India's version of Operation Sindoor, despite the Indian administration's supporting evidence in the form of satellite imagery.

Where can one watch Declassified: Operation Sindoor?

Declassified: Operation Sindoor aired on the Discovery Channel and is now available to watch on the Discovery+ app. It can also be accessed through Amazon Prime Video’s Discovery bundle, after subscription.