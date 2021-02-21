Amrita Puri: Post Aisha, I got praise but not good work

I feel lucky that I managed to stick around and do some good work. People thought that I was on a break and as I am lowkey as a person, which also didn’t help. I didn’t want to do work for the sake of it,” says Amrita Puri about her intermittent career.

She is happy that her latest web series, Jeet Ki Zidd, has been appreciated and that it inspired people as well. “Especially in Covid times, we need inspirational and uplifting stories and I am glad that the audiences enjoyed our show. Last year’s lockdown affected and depressed me, especially the feeling of being locked up, as I couldn’t step out. Of course, others suffered more, including the migrants and I did whatever was I possibly could and contributed to charities. But one felt really helpless,” she says, glad that 2021 started with a bang with releases and shoots going in full swing.

The actor debuted with Aisha (2010) and followed it with Kai Po Che! (2013) but wasn’t seen for a longtime onscreen. Then in 2016, she starred in TV shows such as P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke, Stories by Rabindranath Tagore and recently appeared in OTT shows, Four More Shots Please! and Made In Heaven. She admits her career has been up and down, and not smooth at all. “When I did Aisha, I got a lot of praise and thought I would get work equivalent to the praise but it wasn’t the case. I struggled to find good work. I felt disappointment. People wanted me to play similar role and couldn’t think that I could play other kinds of roles. People were looking for a typical heroine material and I think I am heroine material (laughs). I don’t know what they wanted. I had to work hard to break that image. Back then, roles other than the lead didn’t stand out but today are appreciated,” she shares.

