Anil Kapoor’s 24 makes OTT comeback with JioHotstar release, all episodes to stream from this date

Anil Kapoor’s action thriller series 24 is set to return to streaming, with both seasons scheduled to be available on JioHotstar. Anil, who headlined the series as ATU Chief Jai Singh Rathod, will once again be at the forefront as the show makes its digital comeback.

24 OTT release date out

Anil Kapoor's action show 24 gets its OTT comeback.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The series will begin streaming on April 24, with a staggered release schedule that sees eight episodes drop every Friday on JioHotstar. Originally aired on Colors TV, the first season of 24 premiered in October 2013 and concluded in December 2013, while the second season aired between July 2016 and October 2016. The show is one of Anil’s most prominent television projects.

Announcing the release, Anil shared a teaser confirming the show’s arrival on the platform. In the video, he described the return of 24 as a significant moment for the spy thriller genre, calling it “the ultimate action show” and stating that it would be available exclusively on JioHotstar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the series, Anil said that 24 remains one of the most significant projects of his career. He noted that while he has taken on several action-driven roles, the format and execution of 24 made it a distinct experience. He described the show as an “adrenaline rush,” stressing on its fast pace, constant tension, and real-time storytelling structure, which required sustained intensity both as an actor and as a storyteller. He added that the project continues to hold personal importance for him and expressed enthusiasm about its return to audiences through streaming. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the series, Anil said that 24 remains one of the most significant projects of his career. He noted that while he has taken on several action-driven roles, the format and execution of 24 made it a distinct experience. He described the show as an “adrenaline rush,” stressing on its fast pace, constant tension, and real-time storytelling structure, which required sustained intensity both as an actor and as a storyteller. He added that the project continues to hold personal importance for him and expressed enthusiasm about its return to audiences through streaming. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The announcement has also renewed speculation around a potential third season. Earlier, Anil responded to a fan query on social media about Season 3 with a brief message: “Coming with 24 soon,” which sparked increased interest among viewers in a possible continuation of the series. However, no official confirmation regarding a new season has been made. About 24 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement has also renewed speculation around a potential third season. Earlier, Anil responded to a fan query on social media about Season 3 with a brief message: “Coming with 24 soon,” which sparked increased interest among viewers in a possible continuation of the series. However, no official confirmation regarding a new season has been made. About 24 {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Directed by Abhinay Deo and Rensil D’Silva, 24 featured a supporting cast that included Neil Bhoopalam, Raaghav Chanana, Anita Raj, and Sapna Pabbi. The series followed counter-terrorism operations led by Kapoor’s character, unfolding in a real-time narrative format that set it apart from conventional television dramas.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritika Kumar ...Read More Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heart Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON