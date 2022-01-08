Anupria Goenka: A third lockdown would have a severe impact on the industry

This year is set to be quite a busy one for actor Anupria Goenka. With a mix of films and web projects in various stages of production, she has a lot to keep her occupied in 2022. However, the Omicron variant has put a question mark on the future of showbiz this year, and that’s a cause of concern.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is a challenging time for all of us. We were slowly trying to get back on our feet as an industry, but the third lockdown would have a severe impact,” Goenka shares, adding, “While having said that, there is nothing more important than one’s health. If need be, we will have to take stricter actions. I hope we get back to normalcy soon and get back with our lives.”

Shedding light on her project line-up this year, the 34-year-old says, “I have Asur season 2 and Ashram Season 3 coming up. My movie Mere Desh ki Dharti, with Divyendu Sharma is also releasing this year. I am also working on a new OTT series, and there are also a few movies in the pipeline. It will be too soon for me to comment on any right now. But I am looking forward to 2022.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With OTT, releases are more frequent, the gap between releases is sometimes very less. Ask Goenka if she fears getting overexposed, and she replies in the negative. “No, I don’t look at it with that lens. As long as the projects allow to me explore more as an artist, I don’t worry about having a back-to-back release slate. OTT is beaming with opportunities. The idea is to choose wisely and expand your range,” she ends.