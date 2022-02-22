Anupria Goenka: OTT content and theatrical films hold the same importance for me

Actor Anupria Goenka has found immense success in the web space. Criminal Justice, Ashram and Asur — all of her outings on the platform have fetched good reviews. However, success, for her, means good work in all mediums. With a filmography consisting of Padmaavat (2018) and War (2019), the big screen is equally important to her

“As an actor, OTT content and big screen films hold the same importance for me. I have never focused on one medium, but I have been keener about having a power-packed storyline. As long as a project excites me, challenges, I get to work with talented artists, no matter where it releases, I will do it. I want to experiment more going forward, irrespective of the medium,” asserts the 34-year-old.

What fascinates her about OTT platforms is that they dare to explore topics which films haven’t much before, and in a manner which is free of any restrictions. The actor adds, “These streaming platforms touched many unconventional and brave topics last year too. I feel the same trend will continue even now wherein the filmmakers and artists will dive into a different spectrum of Indian filmmaking by taking up a non-conformist approach.”

But while the content gets spoken about, how’s the pay situation here for female actors, when compared to their male counterparts? Goenka says the disparity still exists, “But hopefully the situation is changing. The only way to do it so write more powerful roles for women and also get more women working in different facets in a project.”

Personally, she feels it’s time that she also diversified into different fields within her line of work. “I would probably take up singing this year… as an actor, I have a couple of projects lined up for the year that I am really excited about. I hope to work on characters that push the boundaries and challenge me as an actor. I am hoping to do a sports drama, period drama and an action-oriented role. I wish to keep evolving and experimenting more. I also hope to acquire a new set of skills,” says Goenka.

