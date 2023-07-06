‘Considerate’ Anurag Kashyap asked Amruta Subhash about her period dates before filming sex scene with her

Actor Amruta Subhash has opened up about her first sex scene which she shot with director Anurag Kashyap for Sacred Games season 2. She spoke about how ‘considerate’ Anurag was in his handling of the scene. Amruta is now seen as a house help caught fornicating in her employer's bedroom in Netflix Lust Stories 2. (Also read: I was inspired by a chameleon: Amruta Subhash on her role in Sacred Games 2)

When are your periods?

Amruta Subhash played an R&AW agent in Sacred Games 2.

She played foul-mouthed RAW agent Kusum Devi Yadav who handles gangster Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the hit show. In a chat with Netflix, Amruta spoke about her first experience of shooting a sex scene and how easy Anurag made it. She said that he even asked her about her period. “My first sex scene was with Anurag, Sacred Games 2. Ye baat hi nahi thi ki woh mard hai ya aurat hai (It did not matter whether he was a man or a woman). The way he was extremely sensitive. He was the one to ask me aapke periods kaunse din hain, uske aas paas woh sex scene mat rakho (When are your periods? Let's not schedule the scene for those dates). Periods ke dauraan aap scene karoge (You'll do that during periods)? He asked that! How sensitive,” she said in a conversation with Neena Gupta and Tillotama Shome, who also star in the series.

Landing KDY

Earlier speaking about her role in Sacred Games, Amruta had told HT, “I want to experiment, do different types of roles. I had just cut my hair short, for the first time in my life, when I met Vikaramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover at the premiere of Nandita Das’s Manto. I later got a call from their casting director. Before I went to audition for the role of KDY, my husband [actor-director] Sandesh Kulkarni, who played Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s father in Season 1, advised me to underplay it, don’t try to be a hero. RAW agents never have to display how extremely powerful they are, he said. I got the role after one take. The greatest achievement for me is that this role is male in the book and the writing team made it female character, and it came to me.”

Amruta's segment in Lust Stories 2 stars Tillotama as her employer. It is directed by Konkona Sen Sharma and is being called the best part of the new film.

