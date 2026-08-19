‘I don’t live in India anymore': Apoorva Mukhija reveals why she moved to New York, says ‘kaleshi aurat is dead now’

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid, has opened up about being cancelled following the India’s Got Latent controversy and revealed what prompted her to move to New York. In a recent podcast with Untriggered By AminJaz, Apoorva revealed that she has moved out of India to pursue her studies in New York, where she hopes to meet new people and experience a different life.

Apoorva Mukhija reveals moving to New York

Apoorva Mukhija reveals why she left India.

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Apoorva spoke about how life changed after the India’s Got Latent controversy and admitted that she is tired of the constant cycle of being cancelled and making a comeback. She said she tries to filter herself before speaking in her vlogs but still finds herself confused about why she gets cancelled.

She added that being cancelled for even a few weeks can affect her brand deals, meaning she stops earning money. Apoorva admitted that this is what she dislikes most about being cancelled, as she loves making money. When asked if this was why she was "running" abroad, she said, "I have already moved to New York. I have travelled quite a lot, and when I landed in New York, I was like I really want to live here. There's something about this city; it's so fast, everyone is so well-dressed, the food is great, and I love the architecture. I have seen New York in every single web series that I love, and so I always wanted to live there. So I applied to only one college in New York, and now I got in."

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the podcast on her Instagram Stories, Apoorva wrote, "So I don't live in India anymore." Apoorva admitted that while moving to New York was a dream and she should be happy about it, she is also scared because her friends, career and everything she knows are in India. In New York, she will be living in a dorm and returning to student life. She revealed that she will be pursuing an MBA there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the podcast on her Instagram Stories, Apoorva wrote, "So I don't live in India anymore." Apoorva admitted that while moving to New York was a dream and she should be happy about it, she is also scared because her friends, career and everything she knows are in India. In New York, she will be living in a dorm and returning to student life. She revealed that she will be pursuing an MBA there. {{/usCountry}}

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The content creator also said that her decision to move abroad was partly driven by her desire to meet new people and build a social circle beyond fellow creators, something she felt would be possible by attending college. She also said that the "kaleshi aurat" is dead now and that she creates content because she knows what sells. Apoorva further shared that while in New York, she would make content only if she feels like it and might not be as consistent with her storytime videos.

About India’s Got Latent controversy

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In February 2025, Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks about parents and sex on Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent received widespread backlash. Apoorva was also part of the panel, and her confrontation with one of the contestants attracted criticism on social media. FIRs were filed against those involved. Later, Apoorva also revealed that she had received death and rape threats.

Most recently, Apoorva was seen on the reality show Lock Upp. She joined the show for two weeks as an informant to shake up the dynamics in the house. The show concluded with Shreya Kalra emerging as the winner.