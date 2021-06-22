Asha Negi on taking dig at actors for posting vaccination videos: It was my first instinct

During different phases of pandemic, we saw different things becoming a norm on social media. First it was videos of celebs getting their Covid test, then plasma donation pictures started doing rounds, and more recently, vaccination photos and videos took the internet by storm. While the intention behind this could be only to spread awareness, it somewhat irked actor Asha Negi, something which she also expressed while censuring celebrities for driving forward the trend.

Last month, Negi expressed her dismay through an Instagram story where she wrote: “To all actors who are uploading their vaccination videos...Yaar awareness ke liye theek hai but please itni overacting at kiya karo, bahot annoying ho jata hai”.

Mention this, and she bursts out into a laugh. “I just felt it so I posted it. [Actually even] everyone knows why I shared it. I mean they are pretty annoying sometimes,” she says, adding, “My friends know my nature, and they got me. Sometimes, I feel why people do this. It was my first instinct that enough, people should just stop doing this.”

However, the 31-year-old admits she stumbled upon a realisation a little later. “It’s okay if it makes people happy. One should let them be. Waise bhi everybody is going crazy in these times,” adds the Pavitra Rishta actor, who has also taken the jab but “didn’t go on clicking pictures”.

Now, despite the unlock mode starting in India, Negi is skeptical about getting back to work.

“I know it’ll come back to being normal, slowly, but just because the lockdown is over doesn’t mean that Covid-19 crisis is over. It’s still there, people are still dying. Everybody should be careful,” asserts the actor, clutching on to the pre-pandemic memories of going on a trip with her co-stars while making her latest web show, Khwabon Ke Parindey.

“All the hard work, staying in hostels and hotels, searching for Indian food outside the country, and going together on a trip where everybody is doing everything. Now, when we look back at the memories, it seems so pure and special,” she muses, hoping to get that normal “once again”.