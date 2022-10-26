Ashish V Chowdhary: You need a footing to sustain, else industry makes you pack your bags

Actor Ashish Virendra Chowdhary, who has been part of shows like Sumer Singh Case Files, 24, Veer ki Ardaas- Veera along with Tamil film Anjaan, feels joining industry without a professional training is a gamble one should avoid.

“Training, be it via theatre or acting school, is a must for this profession like any other job. Destiny cannot work in each one’s favour, you need a footing to sustain or else the industry makes you pack your bags in no time. I have been here for past seven years and seen youngsters landing and leaving.

I do pat my back to have started my career after completing a proper acting course. Maybe that made me survive here and also fetched work on TV, films as well as OTT,” says the UPite.

Chowdhary recently wrapped the shoot for an OTT series in Varanasi, “It was a dream come true to have got a pivotal role in Tigmanshu (Dhulia) sir’s project- Garmi. He’s a brilliant craftsman who knows how to polish his actors to their best capability. I feel playing a role that stands out among an array of able actors will surely be a game changer for me.”

With an engineering degree in hand, Chowdhary wants the youngsters from his home state as well as other regions to not only dream big but also put right efforts to make those dreams come true, “Sapna dekhna achhi baat hai but if one will not give his all and arm himself well, I don’t think it’s easy to find worthwhile work in the industry at any given point of time,” he concludes.