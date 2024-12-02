Bandish Bandits 2 trailer: Love, conflict and musical legacy take center stage as Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry return

Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry are all set to be back with another musical chapter with the second season of Bandish Bandits. The trailer of the show has finally dropped, and it teases a conflict between love and ambitions. It also shows one fighting to protect the musical legacy. Also read: Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry-starrer Bandish Bandits returns for season two, will premiere in December The season two of Bandish Bandit will debut on December 13.

About the trailer

The trailer, which dropped on Monday, sets the tone for a poignant and musical journey. It opens with the revelation that Naseeruddin Shah's character has passed away. His demise sets off a chain of events, as his family embarks on a quest to preserve his musical legacy, which appears to have been tarnished.

The romantic drama show features actors Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry as Radhe and Tamanna, two musicians who come from different worlds of music. The trailer shows both of them come face to face in a musical battle where they have to navigate their passion while confronting their feelings.

The trailer also introduces Divya Dutta as a teacher. Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur are also reprising their characters in the show.

The trailer also comes with hints that the season will also explore bigger issues such as the world of reality shows, and gender roles in the musical industry. Staying true to the premise, music seems to be the focus for the second part as well.

Team excited about chapter two

Actor Ritwik Bhowmik is happy to be back in the musical world of the show. "For me, stepping into the shoes of Radhe is like coming home after a long day. It is a character I am grateful to have played for several reasons, most importantly, how much it has taught me as an actor and a person,” Ritwik said in a statement, adding, “With the second season we see Radhe really grow into his own and embrace the responsibility of keeping his family’s traditions and legacy alive in an increasingly fast-paced and modern world while navigating his relationship with Tamanna”.

For Shreya Chaudhry, stepping back into Tamanna’s world was like reconnecting with an old friend. “There’s something deeply special about playing a character who is chasing her dreams while navigating love and the pressures of legacy—it mirrors the journey so many of us go through. It has been an absolute honour to watch and learn from the series’ incredible cast and I hope this season inspires people to believe in the beauty of their passion, just as it has reminded me of my own,” she said.

Talking about the show, creator and director Anand Tiwari shared, “This season we have pushed the boundaries and strived to tell a story that is rooted, relatable and immensely engaging. I’m grateful to have the most collaborative team of actors and technicians working on this series, and I am looking forward to the premiere of this much-awaited season”.

More about the show

The show has been created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The first season of Bandish Bandits was released in August 2020. The sophomore chapter was directed by Anand and has co-written the series alongside Atmika Didwania and Karan Singh Tyagi.