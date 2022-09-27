Shreya Chaudhry: There are no bad people but bad situations in relationships, my mom warns me

Actor Shreya Chaudhry and Mrinal Dutt came together to portray the complexities of a modern relationship, beyond the happily ever after in Puja Banerji’s directorial Conditions Apply. During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Shreya who plays Nayantara, explained the title of their film, “We all seek unconditional love but there’s always that one condition.”

Puja Banerji, who has also written the film, added, “It’s about the conditions we all grow up with while we are seeking unconditional love. It’s overall a question if unconditional love exists at all or if unconditional love even comes with conditions.”

In the film, Mrinal Dutt as Rahil brings in a male perspective as he starred opposite Shreya. The narrative of the story is based on a couple who fall out of love and decide to go on a couple’s retreat. It raises discussions about expectations and struggles in a modern relationship. Puja said, “I think our parents were more accepting of being like ‘This is who I gotta love for the rest of my life maybe’. They would not miss out on an opportunity to complain about each other. Coming to our generation, we are too quick to decide. Like if its’ not working, let's move on; there’s somebody else. It’s the dating app generation.”

The film highlights the importance of consent. Mrinal who starred in His Storry, clarified his stance, “Consent goes equally for both. It’s a very very thin line. They say ‘if it's not a very enthusiastic yes then it’s a no.’ whereas this is not what our film is talking about. It’s interesting to see what people are making out of the snippets. But people need to be educated about it.”

The story deals with giving a second chance in love. Do the cast and director believe in it, personally as well? Puja Banerji recalled her past experiences where she regretted giving multiple chances to people and said, “Yes, but you also have to be intelligent about who you are giving the second chance to.”

Much like Puja, Shreya is also open to giving a million chances to herself when it comes to all things in love. “I believe there are no bad people but bad situations when it comes to relationships specifically. My mom always says to be careful like every mother does. Keeping today’s time in mind, one needs to be mindful about giving another chance,” she reasoned.

Meanwhile, Mrinal admitted, “Love makes you do crazy things. One needs to understand the situation. I believe in 2nd, 3rd, and 4th chances but where it is really due. Where it isn’t, one should just get out of it.”

