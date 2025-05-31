'A Royal ignore': Baroda's Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad criticises Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar's The Royals

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar's The Royals received backlash for 'misinterpreting facts' and portraying the royal family as impoverished. Despite the criticism, Netflix announced a second season of the show. Now, Baroda’s Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad has condemned the series for misrepresenting India’s royal heritage. (Also Read: The Royals season 2 announced, creator Rangita Pritish Nandy says they listened to both 'good and ugly' feedback) Maharani of Baroda Radhikaraje slams the portrayal of royal families in The Royals.

Radhikaraje on portrayal of Royal families in The Royals

Maharani Radhikaraje took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the depiction of royal families in the show. She stated, "The Royal Ignore. One would imagine the royals of India, a community abundantly chronicled, photographed, biographed, and today well-positioned in a range of arenas from politics, hospitality, to magazine covers, would have a better chance of surviving an on-screen portrayal such as the one in The Royals. Alas, that was not to be and such is our fate, since 1947...What began as a post-independence, politically motivated propaganda of stereotypical Rajas soaked in whiskey and profligacy and Ranis in chiffons and pearls continues to define us."

She reflected on India’s independence as a turning point that led to the dissolution of centuries-old, internationally recognised monarchies. Quoting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, she described it as a “bloodless revolution,” where 565 princely states—governing over 40% of pre-independence India—gave up their homes, lands, and identities for a united, democratic nation. She noted that while a few resisted, most royal families accepted this uncertain future. Having ruled with benevolence and acumen—often over regions as large and prosperous as European countries—their legacy, she said, is evident in history.

She added that India not only has the highest concentration of royalty in any given country, but also one that does not represent any particular region, caste or religion. She said, "Indian royalty consists of Brahmins, Rajputs, Marathas, Sikhs and Muslims, truly representative of its diversity. India has also seen some of their finest statesmen, diplomats, wildlife conservationists, bureaucrats, army officers, educationists, sportsmen, hoteliers and entrepreneurs emerge from royalty and today our palaces, forts and museums are perhaps the last few sentinels of India's undiluted, apolitical patronage and cultural history, all maintained in our personal capacity. Yet after all these decades our own country continues to view us - all 565 families and a few thousand nobility, with an odd mixture of awe, ignorance and distaste."

Radhikaraje further discussed how the real 'Royals' are running "India's best-known music festivals, museums, hotels, even constituencies and states" and said, "An impressive number being the ladies of the house - Gwalior, Jaipur, Bikaner and Kotah to name a few, Ouch to purdah and patriarchy! They proudly sustain age-old traditions and festivals like the Dussehra of Mysore and the Holi of Jaipur and Udaipur that the world flocks to see, keep from crumbling old forts that represent unique schools of art and architecture like Kishangarh, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur. They keep alive royal patronage of cuisines like Sailana and Rampur and dance and music gharanas whilst also running charitable hospitals, schools and colleges set up by their forefathers, like we do in Baroda."

She observed that although most members of erstwhile royal families hold no official roles or privileges today, they continue to be respected and included in local traditions. Affectionately referred to as family elders—Bapji, Bapu, Daata, or Ma Saheb—they remain enduring figures in their communities. While political representatives have come and gone, the Mahal and the families within have remained the unchallenged custodians of local heritage.

She remarked that royal funerals still draw villagers from far and wide, young and old alike, who arrive with parched lips and moist eyes to bid farewell to a beloved elder, mourning not just a person, but an entire era. She also highlighted how a new generation of royals is returning to their roots, equipped with global education and a renewed purpose to make their heritage sustainable, relatable, and accessible.

About The Royals

This comes days after Netflix announced the new season of The Royals on Instagram, writing, "Old money, new blood, and a new season is in the works. The Royals Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix." Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, and directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the series stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Chunky Panday, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, and others in key roles.