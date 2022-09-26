Bhamini Oza wants husband Pratik Gandhi to relax: 'He can't sit idle, thinks time is wasted on holidays'

Actor Bhamini Oza has said that her husband, actor Pratik Gandhi does not like to sit idle at all, and even believes that holidays area waste of time. Currently seen alongside Abhishek Banerjee in Amazon Mini TV's Vakeel Babu, Bhamini talked to Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview and also shared her views on the sensitive topic that the short film covers - domestic violence. (Also read: Pratik Gandhi talks about stealing moments with wife for marital happiness)

Vakeel Babu is a short film that touches upon the subject of legal and societal hurdles that a woman needs to cross in our country, in order to demand justice if she faces domestic violence. The short film is directed by Sumit Purohit and also stars Loveleen Mishra.

Bhamini said that she has not witnessed any incidences of domestic violence, in her real life around her, but added that she understands the sensitivity with which it needs to be dealt. “I have not exactly, (witnessed cases of) domestic violence, I would say, but I am aware of the problem. I understand the sensitivity with which it needs to be dealt with. I have not had (such) experiences in my close circles. But, through newspapers etc, all of us know how it goes, especially when it is about getting legal assistance for the victim. There has to be family support, at least one big support that makes the person gather courage.”

She added that a woman needs a lot of courage and strength to not just fight, but even raise her voice seeking justice. “You need to be strong, to understand and demand what you need in your life to be and stay happy. It is important each person to work on their own happiness.”

Bhamini has been associated with theatre for more than a decade and has now worked in a few films as well. Talking about the craft of storytelling, she said, “The basic is story-writing has to crisp and to the point. The vision must come across through the lines. While play and films or shows are absolute different mediums, the basic process is the same - it all starts with the writer.”

She added that she loves the fact that as an actor, she gets to live so many different characters through her projects. "There is no monotony in life, I like that part.

In an earlier interview, Pratik Gandhi had told Hindustan Times said that Bhamini often complains to him. Asked to name the things in him that annoy her, the actor said, “I won't say annoy me, but he is ...he cant sit idle. He just wants to work, he is working on his film, or show or something else. If he is on a holiday, he thinks time is getting wasted. I think he should just relax, he should just be. (laughs) I am sure he is relaxes when he works.”

She also spoke about how she views relationships and said, “People are together because they love each other. When they came together, the only agenda was to be together for the rest of their lives. It (relationship) is a process where you live together and work together (to keep it thriving). You cannot plan things. You may think a certain way when you get married but won't be the same years down the line. You need to be honest to your own happiness and the other person's happiness.”

