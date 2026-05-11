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Bhumi Pednekar exits The Royals, will not return to Ishaan Khatter show after makers decide to junk romance angle

Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter headlined the first season of Netflix's The Royals, but the former won't return for season 2.

May 11, 2026 09:45 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Even as the second season of Netflix’s The Royals begins production, a major cast change has taken place. A recent report claims that Bhumi Pednekar, one of the two leads in the first season, will not be returning for season 2. The show is being transformed from a romantic comedy to a family drama now, the report adds.

Bhumi Pednekar quits The Royals

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in The Royals.

Mid-Day reported on Sunday that Bhumi has exited The Royals, as the makers do not want to continue with the romantic subplot and instead focus on the dynamics of the royal family, including Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, and Sakshi Tanwar. “When you do a romance, it is the story that leads. When the show came out, what resonated [with the audience] was the family — Ishaan, Sakshi, Zeenat, and the world of The Royals — which feels different. We left season one with an unresolved romance. There was no decision to carry it forward. There was no fight with Bhumi. The makers are simply letting the story lead forward organically in the second season,” the report quoted a source as saying.

There are no details about the returning cast for The Royals, or when the second season will release on Netflix.

 
bhumi pednekar netflix
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