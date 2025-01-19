Bigg Boss 18 winner will be Karan Veer Mehra: HT readers give their verdict

The grand finale of the reality show Bigg Boss 18 will take place on Sunday evening. The top six contestants are Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal. Recently, HT conducted a poll to find out who our readers think will be the winner of this season. (Also Read | Karan Veer Mehra gives Chum Darang ‘love bite’ on Bigg Boss 18; video divides internet: ‘It looks disgusting’) Fans want Karan Veer Mehra to win Bigg Boss 18.

Who will be Bigg Boss 18 winner?

The poll question of HT read, "Who will win Bigg Bos 18?" The options were: Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal and Karan Veer Mehra. The votes of the audience are in. Avinash secured 5 percent of the total votes, Vivian Dsena managed 35 percent, and Rajat Dalal got 22 percent.

Karan Veer topped the list with 37 percent votes. It looks like a close competition between Karan Veer and Vivian as the latter trailed by only two percent votes. The final result of the show will be out by late evening on Sunday.

About Bigg Boss 18

The show started with many celebrities including Shutika Arjun, Shehzada Dhami, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Sara Arfeen Khan, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, Tajinder Bagga, Nyrraa Banerjee, Yamini Malhotra, Kashish Kapoor, Alice Kaushik and Shilpa Shirodkar among others. Salman Khan hosted the show with Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor replacing him a for a few episodes.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Chahat shared that Eisha should have been out from the show long back and is surviving just because of doing ‘chugli (backbiting)’ inside the house.

During the interview, Chahat said about Eisha, “Bas logo ki chugli karti hain, peeth peeche. Matlab face pe aap bahoot achche ho aur pith peeche ap sab ki burai kar rahe ho. Sab ko neecha dikha rahe ho (She is good at backbiting, showing one side on the face and talking bad of them on the back)."

Bigg Boss season 18 premiered on October 6, last year on Colors TV. It is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema. In the previous season, the winner was Munawar Faruqui. Aired on January 28, 2024, Abhishek Kumar was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 17.