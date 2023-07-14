Bigg Boss OTT 2: Internet LOLs as Elvish Yadav calls Avinash Sachdev ‘bewakoof ka bacha’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw a big fight between contestants Avinash Sachdev and Elvish Yadav as the latter called Avinash ‘bewakoof ka bachcha (son of a idiot). The viewers had the last laugh and shared their reaction on Twitter as it looked obvious that he had abused him in jest and not actually dragged Avinash’s ‘baap (father)’ in the argument. Not only this, Elvish went on to repeat his words thrice when Avinash asked him ‘mat ja baap pe (don’t drag my father in this)." Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha takes an emergency exit due to medical emergency in family

What happened on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Elvish Yadav and Avinash Sachdev had an ugly fight in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Friday.

After winning the sponsor task on Thursday, Elvish Yadav seemed to have been looking for a way to pick up a fight with Avinash. Avinash lost his cool and said that Elvish was after his coffee. Elvish reacted, “Arey to de deta na bhai. Abey leke chal na apni coffee, room mein jake pi (so you could have given me the coffee. Now go and have it in your room).” Avinash shooed him away and heard Elvish call him ‘bewakoof ka bachcha’ as he walked ahead.

He came back and said, “Ae baap pe mat ja.” Elvish responded, “Tere ko pata lag gya bewakoof hi hai wo (so you know he is a fool).” Avinash once again said, “Kaiko bol raha hai bewakoof ka bachha, maine tujhe kuch kaha (why are you calling me son of a fool, did I say something)?" Elvish replied, “Tu bhi bol le... lakin tu hain. Mein teen baar aur bolunga (you can also call me that…but you are one. I will repeat it three more times,” and went on to repeat it two more times.

Internet reacts to Avinash Sachdev-Elvish Yadav fight

The audience, however, couldn't stop laughing over the two of them and mostly sided with Elvish. A fan wrote, “Bevfuk ka bachaa to hai (he is actually son of a fool).” Another said, “Elvish bhai pura garda uda diya (Elvish has just blown it away).” On more said, “Best part is ‘ye bewkoof ka bachha kya hota hai (what is this bewakuf ka bacha), Elvish - ‘tum hote ho (its you)’.”

A social media user asked, “Baap pr kb gya bhai (when did he drag his father).” One more said, “Befkoof ka bccha gali thodi h (this is not an abusive word).” A comment read: “Avinash is overreacting just to show that he can fight with male also but he miserably failed.” “Oo Bhai mazaa aa gaya yarrr (this was fun),” wrote a viewer.

Avinash told Elvish to not talk like women

During the fight, Avinash also told Elvish, "Mere muh pe aake bol, aurat ki tarah peeth peeche mat bolna (say it on my face, don't talk like a woman)." Elvish replied, “Chal jaa ke muh chupa, ja ped ke piche muh chupa, aaj ki footage milagai tujko (go an hide your face behind a tree, you have got today's share of footage).”

