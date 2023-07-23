Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid evicted from show, Twitter calls it 'karma'

Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid, two contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2, have been evicted from the reality show. Apart from Falaq and Jad, Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar were also nominated for elimination this week. (Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar breaks down as she tells Jad Hadid her real name, ‘I don’t use my father's name')

Bigg Boss fans react to Falaq and Jad's elimination from show

Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A person tweeted, "BREAKING! Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz are EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house. Retweet If happy!" Reacting to the news, a Twitter user said, “Finally! Good news and no more boredom from snakes group in #BiggBossOtt2 house.”

"I am so happy," said a fan of the show. A person called it 'karma'. "Boring people are gone..Now Abhishek will join Jiya and Avinash," read a tweet. "Team Elvish all the way! He's playing the game with honesty and integrity. Let's support him till the end!" wrote another fan.

What Falaq said before being a part of the show

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Falaq had told News18, “This year was hard, so I felt that it’s the time I come to the fore and show people who I am personally. Until now, no one knows anything about my personal life. I have kept it completely private. My fans have loved me in different characters but through the reality show, I want to win hearts as Falaq. I want them to be fans of my real self and not my characters. That’s my motive. Toh lagega ki naam aur izzat kamaa lee hain (It’ll feel as though I’ve earned fame and respect).”

About Falaq and Jad

Falaq made her acting debut with a cameo in the comedy serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Fans also saw her as Lakshmi and Sita in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. She also played the role of Jhanvi Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. Jad is a model from Dubai who is a divorcee and has a young daughter.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is being hosted by actor Salman Khan. Recently, he made an announcement during the weekend ka vaar episode that the show will be extended for two more weeks. So, now it is not going to wrap up by July 30. Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinema.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON