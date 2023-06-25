Bigg Boss OTT: Salman Khan supports Nawazuddin Siddiqui, bars Aaliya Siddiqui from speaking about personal life on show

Salman Khan seems to have indirectly supported Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who starred alongside him in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Nawazuddin's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Salman. He recently scolded her during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for going to co-contestants and telling her ‘version’ (regarding her feud with Nawazuddin). He then barred her from talking about her personal life. Also read: Aaliya Siddiqui admits her identity is limited to being a star-wife: ‘Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked me to come to Bigg Boss’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya had a much publicised feud over property a few weeks ago. She accused him of cornering her in his Mumbai home and then throwing her and her kids out of the house at night. He accused her of bringing their kids from Dubai and hampering their school among other things.

Salman told Aaliya in Saturday's episode as per ETimes, “Aaliya please listen carefully, we have no interest in knowing about your personal life. If you think that coming to this show you will speak about your personal life then that is not happening. You have spoken a lot about it inside and outside the house. You have caught hold of everyone and shared your version that you are seen and heard. But let me clear it to you that is not going to happen.”

"Your personal things regarding your husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and all the relatives, yeh sab idhar iss ghar mein nahi honeka (this will not be allowed in this house)," he added.

Aaliya went on to have an argument with Bebika Dhurve and requested Bigg Boss to eliminate her in the coming week as she doesn't want to stay with such a ‘torture’.

Upon her entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house, Aaliya had said, "My identity has always been being a star wife. When there is no respect in your relationship, that relationship weakens. I know what difficulties I have spent last 19 years. When there is no one to listen inside, then you scream it outside and I did the same. I want to end all the troubles I have had in my married life and that’s why I am in Bigg Boss.”

