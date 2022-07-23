Bigg Boss OTT Kannada promo: Kiccha Sudeep corrects 'confused' fans cheering for the wrong show. Watch

The first promo for the first season of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada is out and host Kiccha Sudeep has a clarification for the fans. In the promo video, he meets ‘confused’ fans who that the upcoming show is actually the ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. However, Sudeep has now clarified that is indeed the first season of its digital version. (Also read: Kiccha Sudeep to host first edition of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The promo shared on social media opens with a huge crowd cheering for Kiccha Sudeep. He arrives and greets the fans in style as obliges them with autographs. He keeps correcting the fans as they congratulate him for the ninth season of Bigg Boss.

Sudeep asks them, “Was the show available on VOOT earlier? Was it available 24X7 earlier?” When the fans reply in negative, the star asserts that this is a first season of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new show comes a year after Bigg Boss OTT Hindi premiered on VOOT last year. Bigg Boss OTT Kannada will premiere on August 6 and the show will go on for six weeks. Much like the Hindi version, Bigg Boss OTT Kannada will be available 24x7 for fans on the digital platform.

Kichcha Sudeep in a press statement, “Its really exciting to see the growing anticipation for the first OTT season, and the new avatar will surely live up to this craze. As the promo suggests, the OTT season will be a dream come true for the Bigg Boss fans to see 24x7 live action with entertainment, drama, and a lot more that will certainly keep our viewers hooked for 6 weeks. The madness has just begun. Stay tuned."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sudeep was the host for the first season of the Kannada version of the reality show Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss Kannada was launched in 2013. He has been the constant host for the show ever since.

Sudeep was recently seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 and the 2021 Kannada film Kotigobba 3. He has Vikrant Rona and Kabza lined up next. Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona features Sudeep in the title role and also stars Nirup Bhandari, Jacqueline Fernandez and Neetha Ashok. It is slated for a theatrical release worldwide on July 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON