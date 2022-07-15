Bigg Boss OTT Kannada to premiere in August, Kiccha Sudeep will host

Reality show Bigg Boss OTT is set to get a Kannada version and Kannada actor Sudeep will be the host for the first season of the upcoming show. Bigg Boss OTT Kannada will premiere in August. Sudeep recently said that the show holds a special place in his heart as he has been associated with it since 2013. (Also read: Manju Pavagada wins Bigg Boss Kannada 8, walks home with ₹53 lakh)

Sudeep has also shot for promotional videos of the upcoming reality show. Pictures from the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada shoot show him wearing a stylish black suit. He is talking to a few people in one of the pictures as he holds his coffee mug in his hands. Another picture shows him looking intensely at something. Sudeep is also wearing a pair of glasses and earrings for the shoot.

Sudeep on sets of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada.

Expressing his happiness over being a part of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, Sudeep said in a press statement, “As the host for eight exciting seasons, Bigg Boss Kannada holds a special place in my heart. This year, we’re glad to bring an entertaining twist to the tale with the first ever OTT edition. As we gear up to premier the show on Voot, I am eager to bring to the viewers an interesting format - 24x7 live action, interesting conversations, and plot twists, that will surely keep our viewers hooked as well.”

Sudeep was the host for the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada, when it was launched in 2013. He has been the constant host for the show ever since However, reports had suggested that actor Upendra may be roped in to host Bigg Boss Kannada this year.

Sudeep was recently seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 and the 2021 Kannada film Kotigobba 3. He has Vikrant Rona and Kabza lined up next. Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona features Sudeep in the title role and also stars Nirup Bhandari, Jacqueline Fernandez and Neetha Ashok. It is slated for a theatrical release worldwide on July 28.

