Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin asks Pratik Sehajpal to talk to her 'with respect', 'won’t take sadak chhap attitude from...'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, singer Neha Bhasin asked co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal to talk to her with respect and also apologise to her. Talking to her other co-contestants, Neha said that she wouldn't take 'sadak chhap attitude from anyone'.

According to a leading daily, Neha requested Nishant Malkani to drop fights during meals and eat peacefully to which Shamita Shetty agreed. However, Pratik interrupted and told her that she cannot tell it to Nishant alone and had to speak to everyone. To this, Neha questioned as to why he jumped into the conversation at all.

Neha said, "You talk to me with respect. Why are you coming on me verbally? I won’t keep shut. You apologise to me.” She also told Divya Agarwal, Karan Nath and others, “My career is going great. I won’t take sadak chhap attitude from anyone.”

Later, Pratik apologised to Neha saying, “I just said what I felt. I have no intention to target you or fight with you. I am genuinely sorry and I have come to apologise to you genuinely.”

Earlier this week, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita also had a fight over food after which, Shamita had said, "You are not very well-behaved.” He also had an argument with Shamita at the Bigg Boss OTT premiere. When Shamita said she liked K-dramas and K-pop, he had said, “You just said I have a Korean vibe and now are you trying to cover up by saying that you love Korean music and dramas?”

Recently, he also locked horns with Divya when he said he would do his own chores till duties were assigned. She had said it would ‘cost everyone’ if he used up ‘extra ration’ to cook for himself separately. She also shouted at him over work and later said he gained popularity because of her and her boyfriend Varun Sood.

“Really? Kya popularity mili (What popularity did I get)? Are you crack or what?” Pratik shouted back at her. She asked him to lower his voice. “Nahi karna mujhe pyaar se baat. Tumhara pyaar nahi chahiye mujhe, maine bohot pyaar dekh liya, fake hai saara pyaar (I don’t want to talk politely. I don’t want your love, I have seen it, it’s all fake). You are fake,” he had said. Pratik also called her a ‘bloody fool’.

Hosted by Karan Johar, Bigg Boss OTT, is a six-week series. It currently airs on Voot and will move to television as Bigg Boss 15.