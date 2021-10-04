'Bollywood did Squid Game first': Fans find similarities between hit Netflix drama and Sanjay Dutt's Luck

Netflix's Korean drama Squid Game is reminding Bollywood fans of the 2009 film Luck. Many of those who've watched the survival game series took to Twitter to point out that Squid Game seems like an elaborate version of the Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan and Shruti Haasan starrer.

Squid Game is a nine-part series that revolves around 450-odd contestants playing to win a jackpot amount. About six games are arranged for the participants to play. While the ones clearing the games move forward, those fail to complete the tasks die. Luck also followed a similar formula, thus leaving fans screaming that ‘Bollywood did it first.’

“If you want to see difference between Bollywood and foreign movies/ television series, Then watch ‘squid games’ Korean drama. It has same story as Luck film but presented way way better than Luck film,” a fan tweeted.

“Ok does #SquidGames remind anyone else of that Sanjay Dutt, Shruti Haasan film LUCK?! It’s like the TV show form of the movie!” another added. “We already have ‘Luck’ long before ‘Squid Game’!! It looks like a Korean Version of that movie,” a third Twitter user noted.

Luck is said to be loosely inspired by the Hollywood film The Condemned. Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Kim Joo-ryoung, Heo Sung-tae, Oh Young-soo, Lee Yoo-mi and Gong Yoo, among many others.

The Korean drama also features Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, who made his full-length K-drama debut with the show. Anupam travelled to South Korea to pursue a course in acting in 2010. “I spent 10 years in Korea as a student and a theatre actor with the thought of persevering every day,” he said, according to Yonhap News. He added that his parents weren't on board with his decision to pursue acting. “My father, who came from a middle-class family in India, said that I should study and get a job and earn money,” he said. However, the success of Squid Game has made his family proud.