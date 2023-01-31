Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor won't return for Season 3: ‘I did my two seasons’

Phoebe Dynevor will not be returning for Bridgerton Season 3. The actor, who starred as Daphne Bridgerton in the popular Netflix series, revealed that her character will not be making an appearance for the upcoming third season. Her character was the lead in the breakout first season of the romance series based on author Julia Quinn's books. Her co-star and love interest Rege-Jean Page, who played the Duke, Simon Bassett, left the show after the first season. He has not expressed interest in returning to the series. (Also read: Fair Play review: Chloe Domont's erotic financial drama is an instant classic)

Bridgerton's second season, which premiered in March 2022, focused on the love story between eldest sibling Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Phoebe appeared as a supporting character in five of the eight episodes of Season 2.

Phoebe told the Hollywood trade magazine Variety, “Well I did my two seasons. I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?” The actor was promoting her upcoming film Fair Play at the Sundance Film Festival last week when she shared the Bridgerton news. The thriller which also stars Alden Ehrenreich was bought by Netflix in a massive $20 million deal at the festival and will premiere on the streaming platform later this year.

While on the red carpet for Fair Play, Phoebe told the website ScreenRant she could return to the future seasons. She added, "But Season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.” The third season will follow the love story of Daphne's brother Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) who has a secret identity as the Ton gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season as well. The Bridgerton book series follows the romances of all eight Bridgerton siblings who are named alphabetically from A to H.

After the first season of Bridgerton, Phoebe appeared in the films The Colour Room and Bank of Dave. Besides Fair Play, she also has the rom-com The Threesome, the spy drama Inheritance, the thriller I Heart Murder and the TV series Exciting Times lined up for release.

