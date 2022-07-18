Case Toh Banta Hai trailer: Kareena Kapoor makes confession; Rohit Shetty promises stoppie by plane in next film. Watch

Amazon miniTV released the trailer of its upcoming courtroom comedy series Case Toh Banta Hai on Monday. The trailer introduced Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma, and Kusha Kapila among others as the main cast and Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty among others as guests on the show. The trailer showed celebrities trying to defend themselves from unusual accusations levelled against them. Also Read| Masaba Masaba 2 trailer: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta try to balance work and love

Riteish Deshmukh features as 'janta ka lawyer (public's lawyer)' in the series, while Varun Sharma defends celebrities in his role as 'Bollywood insaaf specialist (Bollywood justice specialist).' Kusha Kapila is 'the fiesty judge' who will announce celebrities as guilty or innocent after lawyers' arguments.

The trailer started with Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Badshah in the witness box as lawyer Riteish Deshmukh promised the viewers justice. Kareena said in the witness box that she has a confession to make. Riteish and Anil troll judge Kusha over her career as a social media influencer.

While Rohit Shetty was in the witness box, he promised that his next film will have a wheelie by train and stoppie by plane among its stunts. Varun Dhawan got questioned for inviting only 50 guests to his wedding with Natasha Dalal, while Anil Kapoor insisted he is innocent. Kareena invited allegations be levelled against her.

After the trailer was released, viewers compared it to Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat and Kapil Sharma's comedy show. Some called the trailer 'outstanding.' One commented, "Waiting for such type of from a very long time. Very excited."

Case Toh Banta Hai will start streaming on Amazon miniTV on July 29. It also features Gopal Dutt, Paritosh Tripathi, Monica Murthy, Sanket Bhosle, Sugandha Mishra, and Siddharth Sagar, who will appear as witnesses.

