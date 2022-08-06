Chahatt Khanna shames Uorfi Javed for her outfit, she brings up her two divorces: 'I am not living off my ex's alimony'

Chahatt Khanna has kicked up a storm with her criticism of Uorfi Javed and her latest outfit. Sharing a collage of pictures of Uorfi in a neon green dress from a recent outing, Chahatt shamed her for her sartorial choices. However, Uorfi did not take it lying down and responded to Chahatt's accusations by calling her a ‘hypocrite’. (Also read: Uorfi Javed gets a shoutout from Ranveer Singh on Koffee with Karan: 'She is a fashion icon')

Sharing Uorfi's pictures, Chahatt wrote on Instagram Stories, “Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? Its easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you'll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you'll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom.”

The clash between Uorfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna.

Uorfi responded by saying, “At least I don't buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is non of your business, you're just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business , why didn't you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn't judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?”

She also shared a picture of Chahatt showing her bare back to the camera. “So you're allowed to post such pictures on social media for the entire world to see ? Social media pe toh asli log Nahi hote na? You are jealous my love and also you are a bully. I feel sad for your daughter. What kind of mother they have. Sh*t,” she wrote. Uorfi also wrote, “At least I earn my own money not living off my 2 ex husbands alimony! @chahattkhanna I ain't coming to you judging how you love your life. Idk what these aunties have against me lol.”

Chahatt has now shared a post in reaction to Uorfi's comments. “I dont Need to be a part of this drama but its essential to let my followers know, people talk and few bark a lot, but people who know me they know I've worked hard to come here and achieve a lifestyle and not alimony, pls go check records first before talking, haven't taken a single penny ever, also my divorce could have been easily targeted, everyone knows abt this. But people with class would never do that, also I'm not expecting class from classless people nor paid media. A baki jisko jo acha lagta hai likho.. mera kya (Write whatever you want. What is it to me)," she wrote.

Uorfi Javed was seen on Bigg Boss OTT last year. She often makes appearances in whacky outfits that have also caught Ranveer Singh and Masaba Gupta's attention. Chahatt is a TV actor who has acted in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

