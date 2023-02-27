Citadel teaser: Priyanka Chopra features with Richard Madden in action-packed entertainer. Watch

The first teaser of the upcoming Prime Video web series Citadel was unveiled on Monday. Taking to Instagram, a fan account posted the clip which featured Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci. The clip began with Stanley saying, "Everything you know is a lie. What you were was a myth. What you were was Citadel." (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares first look of Citadel character Nadia Sinh, reveals what was her 'biggest challenge')

The video then gives quick glimpses of Priyanka smiling and Richard Madden staring at someone. A series of action scenes follow as the teaser comes to an end. In Citadel, Priyanka will play an elite spy, Nadia Sinh. The series, which also stars Lesley Manville, will premiere its first two episodes on April 28.

The trailer of the web series will be unveiled on March 1. The teaser was shared with the caption, "The first teaser @CitadelonPrime starring @priyankachopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Trailer on March 1!!" The six-episode first season will reveal secrets from the spies’ pasts as they attempt to piece together their present.

Earlier on Monday, Priyanka gave the first look from Citadel. She captioned the post, "First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair #CitadelOnPrime." Reacting to the post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Yassss." Raj Kummar Rao said, "Awesomeeeeee." A fan wrote, "Priyanka about to slay as always." "I can’t wait!!!!! I’ve been wanting to see you back in action!!!! Quantico was so goooddd!!!!" read a comment.

Citadel is a science fiction drama created by the Russo brothers. As quoted by Vanity Fair, Priyanka said, “I’m a goofball, so what was the biggest challenge for me was to be really cool. This was physically demanding, emotionally demanding, but it’s such a fun show to be a part of. It kind of blew my mind. This is something that’s never been attempted on television before, and just the social experiment and the audacity of it was just so exciting to me.”

Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa in 2023. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is an all-female road trip story.

Fans will also see Priyanka in Love Again alongside Sam Heughan. Directed by Jim Strouse, it is slated to release in theaters on May 12. The film is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth.

