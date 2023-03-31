Citadel trailer 2: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden can't fight their attraction for each other. Watch

On Thursday, Prime Video released a new trailer for Citadel, an upcoming spy series starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as secret agents. The new Citadel trailer looks impressive with more action sequences and drama. But what grabs attention is how Richard's Mason and Priyanka's Nadia, who are summoned back to the agency by Stanley Tucci's Bernard Orlick, work together, while struggling with their attraction for each other. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she had pay parity with her male co-star only in Citadel

Citadel trailer featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

The second action-packed trailer for Citadel gives a closer look at the train crash that seemingly marked the end of the elite spy agency Citadel. Years later, the two mind-wiped secret agents have no recollection of their spy lives as their memories were wiped out following the crash. While Mason might not remember much about his previous job as a spy, he hasn't forgotten Nadia. She, too, seems to be on the same page and tells him she remembers everything. The first trailer for Citadel had shown Nadia being confronted by Mason and insisting that she is a spy before the two are attacked by an assailant.

Reacting to photos of Priyanka and Richard from the new trailer shared on a fan page on Instagram, a person commented, “They are on fire. Love them both, I simply cannot wait to watch this show.” Another one said, “Chemistry (fire emojis).” A person also wrote, “Their chemistry is just (heart eyes emojis).”

Citadel starts streaming on Prime Video on April 28. “Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency — tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people — was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows,” reads the show's official synopsis.

“With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

Citadel is meant to be an 'Avengers-style spy show' as it deals with spies from all over the world coming together for the ultimate mission. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is working on the Indian installment of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. The Prime Video series is being helmed by Raj and DK. The shooting is currently underway.

