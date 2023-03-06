Citadel trailer: Priyanka Chopra's new Russo Brothers show is packed with action, some romance

Prime Video released the first trailer for its new action-spy thriller Citadel. The web series boasts an impressive cast and crew, including the likes of the Russo Brothers, Richard Madden, and Priyanka Chopra. Game of Throne's Richard and Quantico star Priyanka play two Citadel agents, who don't remember their previous lives, and are called back into service to stop a new world order from rising. The trailer for Citadel also features Stanley Tucci. Also read: Priyanka Chopra features with Richard Madden in action-packed entertainer. Watch Citadel teaser

Citadel is based on an independent global spy agency. Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas take on the roles of Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively. Formerly elite Citadel agents, the duo have since had their minds wiped and remained hidden ever since its fall, utterly unaware of their pasts. Stanley Tucci, meanwhile, stars as their former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick, who desperately needs Mason and Nadia’s help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

The trailer begins with Nadia and Mason on train. She looks every bit a femme fatale in red. But soon enough, an explosion in the trains changes everything. Then, we see Nadia and Mason in a restaurant. He tries to remind her of her past life as a spy and even throws a knife at her, hoping her old reflexes will kick in but no such luck. She does remember seeing him in a dream. However, over the course of the season, we will see Nadia and Mason come close, share secrets and beds, take on missions, beat up some baddies and take some leaps of faith.

A day earlier, a short 14-second Citadel teaser was released, and had a Stanley Tucci voiceover, where he said, "Everything you know is a lie. What you were was a myth. What you were was Citadel."

Citadel is described as an 'action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre' and 'an expansive and groundbreaking global event comprising a mothership series and several local language satellite series'. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and showrunner David Weil, along with Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Priyanka Chopra, Citadel also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

