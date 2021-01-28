A WandaVision fan theory suggests that the sitcom environment seen in the first three episodes is an elaborate attempt by Wanda, played by Elizabeth Olsen, to save the remnants of Vision's consciousness.

Vision's consciousness was extracted by Shuri in Avengers: Infinity War, and after his death in Avengers: Endgame, tapping into his mind is the only way that she can 'save' him.

Reddit user u/Tirus_ theorises that the monitor seen at the end of episode one contains a big clue about what's going on. "The monitor on the left has two windows, one red and one green, these look like some sort of brainwave/vital trackers," the fan wrote. Red, they said, represents Wanda, while green represents Vision.

The user continued, "Wanda is obviously distraught by what's happened to Vision since Infinity War which can explain any issues with her mental state that could result in her powers causing all of this, but that doesn't explain why SWORD is monitoring them, or why 'The Voice' keeps asking 'Who's doing this to you Wanda?'." The voice has since been revealed to belong to Agent Jimmy Woo, played by Randall Park.

"I think Wanda and SWORD set this up together for one purpose. To save what's left of Vision," the user continued.

A teaser video for the fourth episode of the series offers a glimpse of Woo and Monica Rambeau, attempting to physically infiltrate Wanda's fantasy. Previously, Monica had been ejected from the make-believe world in the third episode.

WandaVision creator, Jac Schaeffer, in an interview to Hindustan Times, hinted at a larger picture slowly unraveling, and said that she was a fan of shows such as The Twilight Zone, that 'lull' the audience 'and then knock them off balance.'

