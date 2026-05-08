Despite no promotions and clash with The Boys, Priyanka Chopra's Citadel S2 is Prime Video's #2 show; beats Invincible

The second season of Citadel dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday without much fanfare or noise. Despite it being one of the biggest and most expensive TV shows ever made, there were no promotions and little buzz. Yet, the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer managed to open as the second-most-watched show on the streaming platform worldwide, according to figures from FlixPatrol.

Citadel S2 opens at #2 on Prime Video

Citadel season 2 released on Prime Video on May 6.

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Citadel season 2 premiered on Prime Video on May 6, with all seven episodes dropping simultaneously. FlixPatrol, a platform that monitors streaming views across major platforms worldwide, reported that Citadel amassed 341 points (based on viewership figures and global reach) on its first day. It sat at number 2 in the list of biggest Prime Video shows of the day, behind only The Boys, which held on to the top spot with over 500 points. Citadel season 2 was among the top 5 shows on the platform in 37 countries, including India. However, it failed to reach the top anywhere in the world, due to The Boys' continued dominance. Eric Kripke’s irreverent superhero show dropped the sixth episode of its final season on the same day as Citadel S2 release. Citadel season 2 beat the popular animated show Invincible, which slipped to third with 294 points.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Citadel season 2 did not rank among the top shows worldwide on platforms on its release day. Netflix’s Man on Fire dominated the charts with 864 points, while shows like Should I Marry a Murderer, Star Wars: Maul Shadow Lord, and Euphoria took the remaining spots in the top 5, along with The Boys. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Citadel season 2 did not rank among the top shows worldwide on platforms on its release day. Netflix’s Man on Fire dominated the charts with 864 points, while shows like Should I Marry a Murderer, Star Wars: Maul Shadow Lord, and Euphoria took the remaining spots in the top 5, along with The Boys. {{/usCountry}}

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Top Amazon Prime Video shows worldwide on May 6, 2026 Rank Show Points 1 The Boys 508 2 Citadel 341 3 Invincible 294 4 The House of the Spirits 188 5 Young Sherlock 165 6 Scarpetta 120 7 Yo soy la Betty la fea 112 8 Las de siempre 74 8 Fallout 74 10 The Grand-ish Tour 67 Data: FlixPatrol View All

{{^usCountry}} Citadel season 2’s muted release {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citadel season 2’s muted release {{/usCountry}}

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The release date for the second season of Citadel was announced just two weeks before the show was set to stream, along with a trailer. A week later, a poster shared by the show’s official Instagram page, and reposted by the cast, re-emphasised it. But it was all muted. There were no cast interviews, no grand premiere, and not even video bytes from the cast. The Russos, who are executive producing the show, dropped a ‘no spoiler please’ message on Instagram a day prior to the release, and that was it. In contrast, when the first season was launched in 2023, there were premieres in four cities around the world and extensive promotions on three continents.

The spy thriller stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as two secret agents who, after being attacked by members of a rival agency and having their memories wiped, must reclaim their lost identities and fight back. All episodes of the second season are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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