Did Bhuvan Bam undergo surgery? Actor reacts to Reddit post, clarifies about his 'changed facial structure'

YouTube personality and actor Bhuvan Bam has shared a statement after a section of the internet claimed that he underwent surgery. Taking to Reddit, a person shared his new photos with his clean-shaven look and compared them with his old pictures. While some people said that he definitely underwent surgery, a few of them wrote that he made changes to his look. (Also Read | KBC 16: Bhuvan Bam, Kamiya Jani are nervous about Amitabh Bachchan making Reels on Jumma Chumma. Here's why) Bhuvan Bam reacted to a Reddit post saying he opted for surgery.

Did Bhuvan Bam undergo facial surgery?

The post was shared with the caption, "Have Bhuvan Bam undergone any sort of surgery? Plastic Surgery - Doctor gives what God doesn't give you." It also added, "So did he undergo any procedure? He looks very different nowadays. Please don't say it's diet and ageing. Hahaha, don't make us a fool."

Reddit divided about actor undergoing surgery

Reacting to it, a person wrote, "I think something is different with his jawline...seems more square." A comment read, "He looks extremely different!!! Most probably on hair medication, his jawline does look different." "Some hair transplant, some rhinoplasty, something with jawline," commented another person. Another person wrote, "There are definitely changes to the jawline which are not because of diet and exercise. The shape has changed and become more even. Probably fillers, but then again, it's not surgery, so that's smart word play. I wouldn’t have recognised him in a million years."

A few people didn't agree with the opinion that he underwent surgery. A person said, "Doesn't look like it. Seems like he gained some weight on his cheeks and removed his beard." "Nah! He’s just changed his hairstyle. And removed the beard," read a comment. A fan said, "Guys, I feel it's just a general glowup with him taking care of himself more than ever. Don't see a reason why he would go for surgery." "Gained a good amount of muscle, changed the hairstyle, which has given more structure and frame to his face and good grooming, that’s about it. PS I liked him better with long hair," commented a fan.

Bhuvan Bam gives clarification about his changed look

After reading the comments, Bhuvan too to the post and dismissed surgery claims, adding that the changes were because of diet and exercise. "Hi doston (friends), Had a great time reading all the comments regarding my surgery (laughing face emoji). I also felt the same after looking at my changed facial structure, as if I had gone under the knife. But it’s just 60 minutes of cardio and one hour of strength training supported by a strict diet. It does wonders, trust me."

Bhuvan shared a post featuring his old picture, and people's appearance changes with time. "Also, the second photo is almost a decade old. So, naturally, people’s appearance changes. A few weeks ago, I underwent a lip surgery because of a painful boil, also known as ‘mucocele’. It had to be removed because I’ve been prepping up for a show and had to be in a certain look. But thank you for your opinions which are just ‘andhere mein lath ghumaana (doing guess work)’ (laughing face emoji). Take care all. Lots of Love.

About Bhuvan

Bhuvan rose to fame by playing fictionalised characters. He posted the videos on his YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines. In 2021, he released the web series Dhindora on YouTube. In January 2023, he made his OTT debut with Taaza Khabar. He was also seen in Amazon miniTV's Rafta Rafta opposite Srishti Rindani.