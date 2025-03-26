Did Jamie kill Katie in Adolescence? Ending explained

Stephen Graham’s latest drama, Adolescence, has arrived on Netflix, drawing attention for its ambitious single-shot filming technique. In the series, Graham takes on the role of Eddie, the father of Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper. Adolescence follows Jamie Miller's arrest and his family's defence of his innocence. (@owencoooper/Instagram)

The story begins with a tense and emotional scene as Detective Luke Bascombe, played by Ashley Walters, leads a dramatic arrest at the Miller household. As Jamie is taken into custody, his family insists on his innocence, setting the stage for a gripping and intense narrative.

Adolescence recap

Shaken by the arrest, Jamie complies with the police and is taken to the station, where he continues to insist on his innocence. Advised to seek legal counsel, he remains unaware of the evidence authorities have gathered against him. In a private moment with his father, Eddie directly asks if he’s responsible for the crime. When he denies any involvement, Eddie trusts him—until the officers reveal evidence that challenges everything he believes, as reported by The Mirror US.

During the interview with police, Detective Bascombe reveals the footage where it is clearly visible that Jamie took out a knife and attacked Katie amid an altercation between the two. While Eddie is left shocked by the events he just watched unfold before his eyes, his son continues to deny any wrongdoings.

Throughout the series, several characters show up in support of Jamie including a DIY employee who also reassures Eddiex that they are “on his side” and videos can be manipulated in today’s time.

Did Jamie kill Katie in Adolescence?

As the series nears its conclusion, Jamie experiences a moment of clarity, calling his father to reveal his decision to plead guilty ahead of his upcoming court date. His confession marks a turning point, suggesting he has finally accepted the reality of his actions. What seemed like uncertainty before now unravels into the truth—he was responsible for Katie’s death all along but had been in denial until now, as reported by The Mirror US.

With the murder taking place just hours before Jamie’s arrest, tampering with the CCTV footage in such a short time would have been nearly impossible. Adding to the case against him, his friend Ryan admitted to providing the weapon used in the crime.

Jamie’s short temper, a trait seemingly passed down from his father, became evident during a heated altercation outside a DIY store when Eddie lashed out at a teenager vandalizing his van. As the series comes to a close, his parents are left grappling with guilt, questioning whether different choices could have changed their son’s fate.