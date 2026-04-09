Did The Boys recreate Netanyahu's viral 'six-finger AI' video moment? Homelander actor Antony Starr reveals | Exclusive

The Boys began as an irreverent show on superheroes, but over the course of five seasons, it has emerged as a sharp critique of everything from consumerism to immigration policies and racism. Many of the show’s scenes have had hints and subtle references to real-life events and people. And as the first two episodes of the final season dropped this week, many viewers pointed out the show may have included a not-so-subtle nod at a global event.

Minor spoilers for The Boys season 5 ahead!

Did The Boys recreate Netanyahu’s viral video moment?

Many viewers felt that a scene in The Boys S5 referred to a viral moment with Israeli PM Netanyahu.

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In the opening episode of The Boys’ final season, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) manages to leak unseen footage of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) leaving passengers in a crashing aircraft to die, a sequence that took place in season 1. The leak of this footage to the world is meant to hurt Homelander’s credibility. However, the superpowered dictator denounces the video as AI, noting that a frame shows six fingers in his hand.

Eagle-eyed viewers connected this to a recently released video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which was discussed for allegedly being AI-generated. Netanyahu released the video in March amid talks of him having been killed in an Iranian airstrike. While the video was meant to assure the world that the Israeli leader was alive and well, many social media users pointed out that it showed several signs of being AI-generated, including one frame in which Netanyahu appears to have six fingers on one hand.

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{{^usCountry}} Antony Starr clears the air {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Antony Starr clears the air {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} We asked Homelander actor Antony Starr if this was deliberate, and he laughed before responding, “It's a crazy thing that these scripts are written two years in advance, so if there are any dovetails like that, it's pretty coincidental to a large part.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We asked Homelander actor Antony Starr if this was deliberate, and he laughed before responding, “It's a crazy thing that these scripts are written two years in advance, so if there are any dovetails like that, it's pretty coincidental to a large part.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, Antony admitted that in the past, the writers - led by series creator Eric Kripke - had included several Easter eggs hinting at real events. Giving full credit for these hints to the writers, Antony added, “I wish it were me, but unfortunately, Eric writes the show. You'd have to talk to him about it. But it's been an interesting show in that respect.”

Earlier, Antony said that while many believe he bases Homelander on real people, the truth is he shies away from doing that. “If you base it exclusively on one person or two people, it becomes quite two-dimensional. And I never want to be that. So everything from my perspective has come from within me, and I'm trying to do what I can with the writing that's been provided to me. So it was really an exercise in serving the writing, and we were just lucky that the writing team is fantastic,” the actor told us.

All about The Boys

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The final season of The Boys premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 8, with the first two episodes releasing. There will be a weekly release after this, continuing through the finale on May 20. The Boys season 5 also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, and Jensen Ackles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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