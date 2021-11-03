Divya Agarwal opens up on breaking up with Priyank Sharma on Bigg Boss 11, calls herself a 'changed person'

Actor and Bigg Boss OTT winner, Divya Agarwal, has opened up about ending her relationship with ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma on a public platform. She had entered the Bigg Boss house in season 11 to break up with Priyank. In a new interview, Divya also called herself a 'changed person' and revealed how she would react now in a similar circumstance.

Divya Agarwal is now in a relationship with Varun Sood. He was earlier in a relationship with Benafsha Soonawalla. In Bigg Boss 11, Benafsha and Priyank Sharma developed feelings for each other. However, they were said to be in relationships with Varun and Divya during the show.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Divya said, “It was a very scary time as nobody was guiding me, honestly before Spiltsvilla I was just working I was not getting any media attention and I never got such questions. But then Splitsvilla mein jo hua (what happened in Splitsvilla) it was a fairy tale. And when the media started calling me I thought when someone asks me a question, I should say it right! My friends are away from the industry. I used to be honest with the media and was unfiltered and things were amplified on me in a bad manner. I decided there has to be a stop to it."

She added, "Now, I am a changed person if my partner enters a reality show and does something, then I will pack his bags and keep them outside the home. At that time I had no idea and to stop media calls I had to go inside the house. I had to stop it but then I understood. Today when I talk to Priyank I am like we were such donkeys. We could have cleared the confusion. I was getting new fame and media because Splitsvilla was on the air as well.”

Divya and Varun later took part in Ace of Space, a reality show. They fell in love with each other in the show. She had also won the first season of Ace of Space.

