Divya Dutta on debuting in Telugu with Deva Katta's Mayasabha: ‘What better than to play a powerful woman?’

Actor Divya Dutta is on a roll. She began this year by playing the conspiring Soyarabai in Laxman Utekar’s Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, which is the highest-grossing film of this year. And now, she is gearing up to debut in Telugu with the SonyLIV web series Mayasabha, directed by Deva Katta. “I knew Chhaava would do well, but the euphoria it received was heartening,” says the actor in a chat with Hindustan Times, adding, “2024 and 2025 have been such great years for me work-wise. Now I’m even debuting in Telugu.” Divya Dutta debuts in Telugu with Deva Katta's political web series Mayasabha.

Divya Dutta in the world of Mayasabha

Set in the 1970s and 80s, Mayasabha explores the dynamic between two rival politicians, Krishnama Naidu and Rami Reddy, played by Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao. Divya plays the formidable Iravati Basu, who commands respect in a world governed by men. “I believe this role is absolutely apt to begin my innings in Telugu. What better than to play a woman in politics who holds her own while facing off men?” says Divya.

The actor says she was drawn to the power her character commandeers and how Deva explained the story to her. “I was immediately drawn to the way Deva Katta narrated Mayasabha to me. It’s lovely as an actor when you get to tap into nuances and play with layers in any character. Everything from the way she exchanges looks to the way she stands her own has been fleshed out so well, it was a ball to play her,” says Divya.

Whistling to Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan films

Divya is all praise for her co-stars, stating, “Aadhi and I got along immensely from the moment I met him. He’s such an amazing guy, a brilliant actor and just super fun to be with. It took a while for Chaitanya to open up to me, but we got there eventually. I’ve been such an ardent admirer of Nassar sir, so to share the screen with him was amazing. I’m an absolute fan girl.”

What’s more, the actor is candid about her fondness for other actors down south, too. “I’ve grown up watching South films and whistling when Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth comes on-screen. Deva Katta has told me he’ll bring me to Hyderabad, and I’m already doing a Hindi film produced by Rana Daggubati. I’ve already put my footsteps here and would love to belong because the South is coming out with such amazing projects. The grandeur in their films is something else,” says an excited Divya.

On wanting dessert after roti

Having begun her career in the 1990s and starring in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Sharmajee Ki Beti, Divya says she’s now looking for roles she can sink her teeth into. “I have two films with Manoj Bajpayee, one with Jimmy and a biopic with Neeraj Kabi, apart from a huge show on JioHotstar. That hunger to play good roles was always there, but now that I’ve eaten roti, I’m craving some dessert,” says Divya, adding, “Very few author-backed roles have been offered to me in my career. I’ve always had to make that space by bringing the X factor, and it was a huge mehanat (hard work). But I feel things are changing now.”

The actor says she has noticed how the roles written for women don’t just revolve around the trope of ‘one hero, one heroine’. “Everybody is now playing characters, and there’s a lovely competitiveness to it. It’s not like how it used to be…how typical heroines were perceived to have short shelf lives. We’re now discussing women who are 40 and older, roles are written so beautifully now,” says Divya.

Even as she forays down south, Divya says there are a few things she would love to change in Bollywood. “I just really wish we concentrated more on stories and less on other things. And that there was ample time to showcase films in theatres before they hit OTT. I’ve gone to theatres the last few weeks and seen full houses. So the audience is interested, they just don’t want to be fed the same things,” she rounds off.