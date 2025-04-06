Does Joel die in 'The Last of Us II' video game? Here's what happened

In The Last of Us Part II, Joel Miller, the beloved protagonist from the first game, faces a fate that completely shifts the narrative and leaves fans in disbelief. This plays a crucial role in shaping the game's narrative, and the shock of his death has left players reeling. Here's everything you need to know about whether Joel dies and the circumstances surrounding his tragic end. Joel Miller's fate in The Last of Us Part II dramatically alters the story. Here is what went down at the end of the video game. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Scarlett Johansson's alleged stalker arrested after chilling bomb threat to SNL studio

Does Joel die in The Last of Us Part II video game? If so, how?

The Last of Part II ends with Joel dying at the hands of Abby Anderson. The incident occurs right after Joel and his brother, Tommy, rescue Abby from a group of infected. As they pull her out of the life-threatening situation, she shows her true colours and it is then revealed that Abby is out on a mission to seek vengeance for his father’s death. Her father appeared in the first game who was a surgeon. He was killed by Joel at the end of the first game, as reported by ComingSoon.net.

The climax of the second game shows a brutal confrontation in which Abby kills Joel with a golf club. This sets the narrative for Elli’s quest for revenge as the show portrays themes of grief and loss.

Also Read: Frito-Lay recalls popular Tostitos Tortilla Chips over ‘life-threatening’ risk, Check full list of affected states

Why was Joel’s death crucial in The Last Of Us?

The narrative of The Last Of Us makes Joel’s death inevitable, broadly for two reasons. First, it moulds Ellie’s character for the rest of the plot and gives her character a turning point. Second, his death forces players to acknowledge that there are repercussions to every decision and Joel faced his for the previous actions he committed.

His death highlights the moral complexities that come into existence when humans are left to fight for their survival in a post-apocalyptic world. It also underscores how easily relationships can be severed under such circumstances.