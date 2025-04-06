Frito-Lay recalls popular Tostitos Tortilla Chips over ‘life-threatening’ risk, Check full list of affected states

Frito-Lay has recalled some of their popular Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips due to the possibility of undeclared allergen contamination. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was consulted in order to publish an official statement alerting people. Frito-Lay issued a recall of a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips that could include nacho cheese tortilla chips, and therefore may contain undeclared milk.(Olivier DOULIERY—AFP/Getty Images)

Frito-Lay and the FDA have confirmed that the recall is due to the potential presence of nacho cheese-flavored chips in packs that were supposed to be regular yellow corn chips. This is an issue because the label of these particular bags does not identify the dairy substances that are included in nacho cheese chips. This means it involves an unreported allergen that could seriously endanger those who have dairy sensitivities or milk allergies.

Frito-Lay issues statement

“Frito-Lay today issued a recall of a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips that could include nacho cheese tortilla chips, and therefore may contain undeclared milk,” read the recall notice on FDA's website.

“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.”

While the product is suitable for people without dairy allergies or intolerances, sensitive customers may experience negative responses due to the unintentional inclusion of milk. As there have been no reports of adverse reactions linked to this product batch so far, Frito-Lay explained that the business has chosen to take precautions in order to safeguard the health of its customers.

Frito-Lay's recall affects several US states

The potentially tainted bags were marketed and distributed in 13 US states via physical stores and online. The affected states, where the product was sold, include -- Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Frito-Lay claims that the bags might have appeared on sale on March 7, 2025. The recall was formally issued on March 27 following the identification of the possible cross-contamination during packaging.

The company took prompt action to organize the immediate withdrawal of the impacted items and notify retail locations.

Frito-Lay reaffirmed its dedication to food safety, ensuring that no additional Tostitos flavors, bag sizes, or variety packs are part of this recall.