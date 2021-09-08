Drashti Dhami on her OTT debut: I feel proud of what I have done. I have made a mark

Drashti Dhami is flying high. The actor, who debuted on the digital platform with Nikkhil Advani’s The Empire, says it is a good feeling when “people appreciate your hard work”.

Basking in the reactions for her role of Babur’s sister, Khanzaada in the show, Dhami says she has been overwhelmed. She shares, “So many people have messaged and called saying they loved the show and my performance. I remember waiting for the show to be out and it did get to me. There was a sense of relief that I had bagged the show and didn’t have to hunt for a project amidst the pandemic. It makes a difference. We worked on the show for two years and when it did, it was with a bang. I couldn’t have asked for more for my OTT debut. I feel proud of what I have done. I have made a mark.”

Though Dhami is an established name on TV and has done many TV shows such as Madhubala, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, she adds that many of her close friends hadn’t watched any episode of her serials but caught up on her OTT debut. She says, “I love TV and I am what I am due to my work on TV. But many people don’t watch TV as they don’t resonate with serials. I am glad that OTT is a new and wonderful avenue open for so many actors like me. Having said that, it is a huge responsibility to do a TV show and to hold attention of the audiences on TV everyday.”

Netizens compared the show with the acclaimed international show, The Game of Thrones (GOT) but Dhami disagrees. She explains, “Our show is not GOT as our history is very different. Of course, it is always a compliment when you are compared to a universally acclaimed show. What we have achieved with our is that we have made one of the finest shows as compared to any other Indian show. I am on a high with all the love coming our way.”

A number of established actors from TV have transitioned to the digital medium. While many are enjoying the opportunities, there are others who are struggling to get a foothold. Talking about the divide, she says, “People ask me, ‘how do you feel about TV actors being in a rut?’ I don’t like that word and tell them not to use it. TV has made me a household name and I am grateful for all the opportunities I got on TV. It is difficult to sustain one character for years and to keep popping on TV daily while keeping them engaged for years is commendable. For many actors, TV is a conscious decision and they choose not to opt out. And why shouldn’t they do TV? Sure, OTT is a fabulous medium as actors can play various roles with each project and revisit roles in seasons of their shows.”