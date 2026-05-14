'Early OTT relied on shock value, not good writing', says Randeep Hooda: 'People abuse on screen and it was catchy'

Actor Randeep Hooda has done it all. From ramp to indie films to blockbusters and even Hollywood big-budget actioners, the actor has a wide range of work on screen. Recently, he moved to the smaller screen as well, with streaming shows. The second season of his successful show, Inspector Avinash, is now set for release. In a candid chat about the evolution of streaming, Randeep speaks to Hindustan Times about the show, the streaming space, and more.

Randeep Hooda on Inspector Avinash

Randeep Hooda in a promotional poster for Inspector Avinash.

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Inspector Avinash is a crime drama based on the real-life story of how UP Police’s Special Task Force (STF) was formed. It stars Randeep in the titular role, and the actor feels it stands out from the clutter of crime dramas in the streaming space. “I find Inspector Avinash very refreshing because there is larger-than-life action, but we break the fourth wall, taking the audience into confidence. At the same time, there are characters rooted in reality. That class and mass combination of Neeraj’s writing and direction is what is refreshing. It’s not there in other shows that are taking themselves too seriously,” he tells us.

The actor admits that streaming began as an alternative to the big-screen formula but has now become formulaic. In fact, Randeep says that the beginnings of OTT success in India were down to the content’s shock value. “There was a time when OTT came into prominence that it relied on shock value. It was not necessarily good writing, but people are abusing on the screen as we do in our real lives, and it was very catchy. Or somebody has an illicit relationship that is shown quite explicitly. The shock value was there. People got used to that as well. Now, everyone knows those beats. They know iske baad kya hoga (what will happen after this). Anything formulaic that you do will get boring,” he reasons.

On OTT shows in India

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{{^usCountry}} Randeep agrees that while streaming shows have given actors a chance to diversify, the spectre of typecasting still looms. He says, “Typecasting is still looming over all of us who experiment, but you've got to keep going. You then look at all that you have not done, and try to find that work and those roles.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Randeep agrees that while streaming shows have given actors a chance to diversify, the spectre of typecasting still looms. He says, “Typecasting is still looming over all of us who experiment, but you've got to keep going. You then look at all that you have not done, and try to find that work and those roles.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Inspector Avinash, written and directed by Neeraj Pathak, also stars Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot, Rahul Mittra, Zakir Hussain, Ayeesha S. Aiman, Zohaeb Farooqui, Bidita Bag, Pravin Sisodia, Rajneesh Duggal, and Ajay Chaudhary. The second season will stream on JioHotstar from 15 May, three years after season 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Avinash, written and directed by Neeraj Pathak, also stars Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot, Rahul Mittra, Zakir Hussain, Ayeesha S. Aiman, Zohaeb Farooqui, Bidita Bag, Pravin Sisodia, Rajneesh Duggal, and Ajay Chaudhary. The second season will stream on JioHotstar from 15 May, three years after season 1. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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